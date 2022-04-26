Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause joins line-up for Celebrity Karaoke Club

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause is among the line-up of famous faces announced for the third series of ITV2’s Celebrity Karaoke Club.

The American reality TV star, famous for appearing in the Netflix show which follows a team of estate agents marketing high-end properties in Los Angeles, will show off her vocal ability against other celebrities in the hopes of winning the crown.

TV presenter Karim Zeroual, The Only Way is Essex stars Chloe Sims and Bobby Norris and Love Island finalists Laura Anderson and Kaz Kamwi will also take to the stage as the series returns this summer.

The line-up will also feature RuPaul’s Drag Race star A’Whora, actress Donna Preston, Ibiza Weekender’s Callum Izzard, Dancing On Ice pro skater Matt Evers and social media stars Arron Crascall and Queen Mojo.

The stars will head to a karaoke bar in the hopes of impressing the other contestants with solo performances to group battles because each celebrity karaoke singer will also be a judge.

At the end of every episode they will be sending someone home, with new celebrities joining the competition to take their place.

In between the rounds the stars can visit the bar to gossip about their rivals and form alliances with fellow competitors.

Karim Zeroual arriving at the red carpet launch of Strictly Come Dancing 2019, held at BBC TV Centre in London (Ian West/PA)

The six-part series also promises more “night-out antics and VIP performances” from pop stars past and present including Blue, Fleur East, S Club, Another Level’s Dane Bowers and 5ive.

Last year’s reigning karaoke champion TV presenter AJ Odudu and drag karaoke finalist The Vivienne will also pay the contestants a visit to offer their best advice, tips and tricks of the trade

Paul Mortimer, director of reality commissioning at ITV, said: “It’s great to have Karaoke Club back with another line-up of ITV2-friendly faces.

“Our younger audience will have this, plus much more entertainment, to look forward to on the channel and ITV Hub this summer.”

Chloe Sims arriving for the UK premiere of The Lost City at Cineworld Leicester Square (Ian West/PA)

The series is produced by Monkey, which is part of Universal International Studios, and will be executive produced by Will Macdonald, with Sarah Pack as series editor.

Mr Macdonald, Monkey’s creative director and executive producer, added: “More irresistible than a wheelbarrow full of puppies, Karaoke Club is back, full of unrestrained joy, unfettered singing and unfiltered bathroom chat.

“This time, bringing American glamour and keeping it real (estate) is Selling Sunset’s fabulous Chrishell who will bring Hollywood to Borehamwood and show her British reality peers how to have a good time. It shouldn’t be too hard a sell for her.”

Celebrity Karaoke Club will return to ITV2 and ITV Hub this summer.