Tue, 26 Apr, 2022 - 13:45

Flackstock festival announced in honour of Caroline Flack

Her mother Christine said the day festival is the ‘perfect way to remember her singing, dancing and most of all laughing’.
Flackstock festival announced in honour of Caroline Flack

By Kerri-Ann Roper, PA Entertainment Editor

Friends and family of Caroline Flack have announced a day festival called Flackstock in honour of the late TV presenter.

The event, to be held on July 25, will celebrate her life with acts from the worlds of comedy, dance and music, and will also raise funds for mental health charities.

Singers Natalie Imbruglia, Louise Redknapp and Fleur East are among the first acts to be announced for the event, which will be held in the grounds of Englefield House, near Pangbourne in Berkshire.

The event committee is comprised of Caroline’s mother Christine and her sister Jody, as well as her close friends Dawn O’Porter, Natalie Pinkham, Anna Blue, Sarah Tyekiff and Leigh and Jill Francis.

Celebrity appearances on the day will also include Professor Green, TV presenter Dermot O’Leary, Kirsty Gallacher, Paddy McGuinness, Joel Dommett, Noel Fielding and June Sarpong.

Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec will also be in attendance.

Love Island presenter Flack, who took her own life at the age of 40 in February 2020, was crowned the winner of Strictly in 2014 alongside her professional partner Pasha Kovalev.

Christine Flack said: “My Caroline was never more herself or happier than at a music festival with her sister and her friends.

“Flackstock is the wonderful idea of those who knew her best and the perfect way to remember her singing, dancing and most of all laughing.

“Not only is Flackstock the most positive way to honour Carrie, but charities that she loved will benefit from the proceeds.

“A big thank you to everyone involved for all their hard work – to Natalie for the mad idea, Giles Cooper Entertainment and Englefield House who saved the day, Live Nation and to all the brilliant sponsors.

“My family are so proud that so many people who knew Carrie loved her so very much.”

National Television Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London
Caroline Flack attending the National Television Awards 2019 held at the O2 Arena, London.

Funds raised on the day will be equally split between the charities Choose Love, Mind, Samaritans and Charlie Waller Trust.

Mind’s Ian O’Reilly, who is the head of community and events fundraising at the mental health charity, said: “Every donation that Mind receives through Flackstock will allow us to be there for even more people when they need us.

“This includes through services like the Mind Infoline, legal line and our online peer support community for adults, Side by Side. The money will also enable us to continue to campaign to improve services and provide information and support.

“We are honoured to be involved and we can’t wait for the festival to get started.”

Flackstock will be held on July 25 from 4pm-10.30pm with pre-sale tickets available from Ticketmaster on April 27 at 10am and general sale tickets available from April 29 at 10am.

More in this section

TalkTV launch to feature Piers Morgan interview with Donald Trump TalkTV launch to feature Piers Morgan interview with Donald Trump
Kim Kardashian calls review of death-row inmate’s case the ‘best news ever’ Kim Kardashian calls review of death-row inmate’s case the ‘best news ever’
Being branded ugly defined me more than anything else, says Viola Davis Being branded ugly defined me more than anything else, says Viola Davis
The most risqué outfits in Met Gala history

The most risqué outfits in Met Gala history

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more