Tue, 26 Apr, 2022 - 11:11

Helen Skelton announces she and husband Richie Myler ‘no longer a couple’

The TV presenter posted a message on Instagram.
By Kerri-Ann Roper, PA Entertainment Editor

TV presenter Helen Skelton has said she and her husband Richie Myler are “no longer a couple”.

The 38-year-old Countryfile and Blue Peter star announced the news in a post on her Instagram stories on Monday night.

Helen Skelton posted a message on her Instagram stories on Monday night (Helen Skelton/Instagram)

She wrote: “Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children.”

Skelton and 31-year-old rugby league player Myler have three children – sons Ernie and Louis, and baby daughter Elsie Kate, who was born in December last year.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory anniversary – London
Helen Skelton and Richie Myler married in December 2013 and have three children (Ian West/PA)

SKelton told Hello! magazine in January: “I was convinced I was having a girl. Now I am totally embracing the pink. With a rugby player and two feral boys, my world is testosterone-filled enough.”

The couple married in December 2013.

