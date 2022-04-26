Tue, 26 Apr, 2022 - 11:21

Kim Kardashian calls review of death-row inmate’s case the ‘best news ever’

Melissa Lucio was due to be executed on Wednesday for the 2007 death of her daughter.
Kim Kardashian calls review of death-row inmate’s case the ‘best news ever’

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kim Kardashian has called the court-ordered delay of a Texas woman’s execution the “best news ever”.

Melissa Lucio was due to be given a lethal injection on Wednesday before she was granted a ‘stay of execution’ – a temporary suspension of judgement – so jurors at a lower court can review evidence that may acquit her.

Lucio was convicted over the 2007 death of her daughter Mariah, who prosecutors say was the victim of child abuse.

Posting about the news on her Instagram story, Kardashian, who is training to be a lawyer and has been following the case, said it was the “best news ever!”

Texas Execution Lucio Vigil
Texas mother Melissa Lucio was due to be executed on Wednesday before she was granted a ‘stay of execution’ (Delcia Lopez/AP)

She added: “Melissa Lucio has been on death row for over 14 years for her daughter’s death that was a tragic accident.

“She is getting a new trial on her case and has been granted a stay of execution by the Texas Court of Appeals.”

A statement from Lucio, provided by her lawyers, read: “I am grateful the court has given me the chance to live and prove my innocence.

“Mariah is in my heart today and always. I am grateful to have more days to be a mother to my children and a grandmother to my grandchildren.

“I will use my time to help bring them to Christ. I am deeply grateful to everyone who prayed for me and spoke out on my behalf.”

Kardashian previously said she was “heartbroken” by written pleas from the children of Lucio, and that there were “many unresolved questions” in the case.

The reality star has been vocal on several high-profile US legal cases, and recently passed her first year law students’ examination, known as the “baby bar”.

The 41-year-old recently branded the US legal system “unfair” over the case of 26-year-old truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos who was sentenced to 110 years in prison following an accident that killed four people in 2019.

More in this section

TalkTV launch to feature Piers Morgan interview with Donald Trump TalkTV launch to feature Piers Morgan interview with Donald Trump
Being branded ugly defined me more than anything else, says Viola Davis Being branded ugly defined me more than anything else, says Viola Davis
New footage shows Alec Baldwin practising with gun ahead of fatal Rust shooting New footage shows Alec Baldwin practising with gun ahead of fatal Rust shooting
The most risqué outfits in Met Gala history

The most risqué outfits in Met Gala history

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more