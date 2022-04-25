Mon, 25 Apr, 2022 - 21:01

Sheriff’s office releases all files relating to ongoing Rust movie investigation

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said various components of the investigation ‘remain outstanding’.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s office has released all files relating to the ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of movie Rust.

The files contain all evidence in the case including camera footage from detectives, incident reports, crime scene photos and witness interviews collected during the investigation.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said various components of the investigation “remain outstanding” including FBI firearm and ballistic forensics as well as analysis of actor Alec Baldwin’s phone data.

It comes after a report into the incident found the film’s production company “knew that firearm safety procedures were not being followed on set” and “demonstrated plain indifference to employee safety”.

Rust Movie Productions was fined $136,793, the maximum allowable by state law in New Mexico, following a six-month investigation by the state’s environment department.

“Today the sheriff’s office is releasing all files associated with our ongoing investigation,” said Mr Mendoza on Monday.

 

“The files are all related to the Rust movie set investigation and include lapel/dash camera footage from deputies and detectives, incident reports, crime scene photos, examination reports, witness interviews, set video and staff photos collected throughout the course of this investigation.

He added: “Various components of the investigation remain outstanding including, FBI firearm and ballistic forensics along with DNA and latent fingerprint analysis, Office of the New Mexico Medical Examiner findings report and the analysis of Mr Alec Baldwin’s phone data extracted by Suffolk County Sheriff’s investigators.”

Ms Hutchins was killed on the set of the Western movie in October last year after a prop gun Baldwin was holding was discharged.

Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the shooting on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set near Santa Fe.

Baldwin’s lawyers say the previously released report “exonerates” the actor as it showed he had “no authority over the matters that were the subject of the bureau’s findings of violations”.

“We are confident that the individuals identified in the report will be held accountable for this tragedy,” they said in a statement.

It comes as the Hollywood actor continues to fight a number of lawsuits stemming from the incident.

Cases are being brought by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, head of lighting Serge Svetnoy and Ms Hutchins’ family.

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more