Matt Lucas says he was ‘thin-shamed’ by stranger at football match

Matt Lucas has revealed he was “thin-shamed” by a stranger as he attended a football match at the weekend.

The English actor and comedian has previously spoken about being inspired to “get fitter” after putting on a “lot of weight in lockdown”.

Now the 48-year-old said he was “thin-shamed” for the first time in his life as he watched Arsenal’s clash against Manchester United on Saturday.

“Shout out to the lady who stopped me at football today to ask me why I’ve lost weight and to inform me I look a lot older,” he wrote on Twitter.

“For the first time in my life, I think I've just been thin-shamed.”

The comedian’s friends and fans were quick to rush to his support in the comments, with one writing: “You look incredible and she knows it!!”

Another said: “Good on you Matt, w[h]ether you're trim or as you were like me more than an armful, as long as you're happy and have done it for yourself and it's not changed who you are as a person is what matters.”

A third wrote: “You have lost so much weight since we first met… you should be more proud however for being such a lovely man… Stay safe healthy and most importantly, you.”