Harry Styles and Lizzo duet on One Direction hit at Coachella

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Harry Styles paid tribute to his One Direction past with help from his friend and special guest Lizzo, as he opened the second weekend of the Coachella festival.

The pop stars appeared on stage together during Styles’ headline set at the US festival on Friday, wearing matching fur coats, and drawing screams of excitement from adoring fans.

After performing Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive, the pair treated fans to a rendition of What Makes You Beautiful, the hit song by Styles’ former boy band.

It comes after the singer introduced Canadian country music star Shania Twain to help with his set during the first weekend of the festival.

Styles delivered an electrifying performance on Friday, running laps of the main stage and blowing kisses to the crowds.

Dressed in a silver and red sequined waistcoat and trousers, he played favourites including Golden and Watermelon Sugar, as well as new material, performing Boyfriends for only the second time live.

Fireworks lit up the sky over the Colorado Desert as Styles finished with Sign Of The Times, and told the audience it was a “privilege” to be playing the festival after two years of Covid-related delays.

“Life is about moments and this one I will not forget,” he said.

Festivalgoers at Coachella (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

But Lizzo was not the only surprise appearance of the night on the Coachella bill.

Kendrick Lamar also delighted fans by joining his cousin and fellow rapper Baby Keem for a performance of Family Ties, before helping to close the set with a rendition of Vent.

Several other British acts also performed on the second Friday of the world-famous music festival in Southern California, including rapper Slowthai and Bristol-based rockers Idles.

Idles guitarist Mark Bowen told the PA news agency it was a “blessing” to be playing at Coachella and that the band enjoyed the challenge of being “underdogs” at the festival.

Saturday will see Oscar-winning pop sensation Billie Eilish headline the main stage again.

Electronic supergroup Swedish House Mafia are due to collaborate with The Weeknd on Sunday, after US rapper Kanye West dropped out of the slot.

The Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival takes place in the southern Californian city of Indio, about 127 miles east of Los Angeles.