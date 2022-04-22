The Late Show cancelled after host Stephen Colbert tests positive for Covid

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Stephen Colbert joked he caught Covid-19 to “avoid interviewing” Ozark actor Jason Bateman as The Late Show was cancelled.

The comedian, 57, said he was “basically feeling fine” and was grateful to have been vaccinated and had his booster jab.

Ozark stars Bateman and Laura Linney were set to guest star on Thursday’s show alongside Veep actor Matt Walsh, it has been reported.

On Twitter, Colbert said: “Yep! I tested positive for Covid, but basically I’m feeling fine – grateful to be vaxxed and boosted. Thank you for the well wishes.

“This just proves that I will do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman.”

The Late Show will be replaced with repeats until May 2nd when new episodes will air.