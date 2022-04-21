Thu, 21 Apr, 2022 - 15:40

British Queen gets her own Barbie doll to mark Platinum Jubilee

Britain's Queen Elizabeth is being honoured with a Barbie doll in her likeness to mark her Platinum Jubilee this year.
Reuters

Toy maker Mattel said on Thursday it was commemorating the monarch's 70 years on the throne with a Tribute Collection Barbie doll.

Dressed in an ivory gown with a blue sash adorned with miniature medallions and ribbons, the figure also has a tiara based on the one Elizabeth wore on her wedding day.

Queen Elizabeth doll from Mattel to mark Platinum Jubilee

Elizabeth, who turns 96 on Thursday, ascended the throne on the death of her father King George VI on February 6th, 1952. She is the longest-ruling monarch in British history.

The doll will be sold in London stores Harrods, Selfridges and Hamleys ahead of official Platinum Jubilee celebrations in early June. - Reuters

