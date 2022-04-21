Sofia Richie announces engagement to boyfriend Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie, the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie, has announced she is engaged to her boyfriend Elliot Grainge.

The 23-year-old model confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, sharing photos of the couple surrounded by candles with Grainge on one knee.

“Forever isn’t long enough @elliot,” she wrote, with a second photo showing the two kissing with Richie wearing a large ring.

Richie’s famous friends responded to the news in the comments, with model Bella Hadid writing: “OMG!!!!!?”, newly-wed Nicola Peltz Beckham posting four love heart emojis and Paris Hilton writing: "Congratulations, sis!! So happy for you two! Love you!"

Richie’s sister, actor and designer Nicole Richie, shared a pic of the couple's proposal in her Instagram story along with a second image showing her and her sister posing together.

"Can't wait to find ways to make this about me," she joked.

Grainge, the son of Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge, posted another photo of the pair kissing, captioning it: “She said yes” followed by several love heart emojis.

Prior to dating Grainge, Richie was in a relationship for several years with former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star Scott Disick.