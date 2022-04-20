Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews announce birth of their third child

James Cox

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have welcomed their third child together, a baby boy.

The TV presenter, 36, gave birth to the boy on Monday, April 18th.

The couple are already parents to three-year-old son Theodore, and one-year-old daughter Gigi.

In an Instagram post announcing the birth, Williams wrote: "We are so happy to announce that our beautiful boy arrived safely on Monday evening.

"Bursting with love he is the perfect addition to our family."

Matthews shared a picture of Theodore and Gigi looking at the baby, captioned: "And then there were three..."