Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews announce birth of their third child

James Cox
Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have welcomed their third child together, a baby boy.
The TV presenter, 36, gave birth to the boy on Monday, April 18th.
The couple are already parents to three-year-old son Theodore, and one-year-old daughter Gigi.
In an Instagram post announcing the birth, Williams wrote: "We are so happy to announce that our beautiful boy arrived safely on Monday evening.
"Bursting with love he is the perfect addition to our family."
Matthews shared a picture of Theodore and Gigi looking at the baby, captioned: "And then there were three..."