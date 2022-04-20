Wed, 20 Apr, 2022 - 12:13

He stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain in March last year
Piers Morgan to appear on ITV for first time in more than a year

Kerri-Ann Roper, PA Entertainment Editor

Piers Morgan is returning to ITV for the first time in more than a year after he stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain, and joked he may “storm back onto GMB”.

The 57-year-old TV presenter announced on social media that he will be a guest on the Lorraine show on April 21st.

Last year he made headlines after leaving the ITV breakfast show following an on-air clash with weather presenter Alex Beresford over Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The former tabloid editor said he did not believe Meghan’s claims from the headline-making interview, with his comments sparking more than 50,000 complaints, the most in Ofcom’s history.

Alongside a picture of himself and presenter Lorraine Kelly, he wrote: “BREAKING: I’ll be returning to ITV tomorrow for first time since the Markle Debacle… live & definitely uncensored on @lorraine⁩ with the fabulous ⁦@reallorraine⁩ – should be fun… (may even storm back onto ⁦@GMB⁩ while I wait, & get those ratings back up.)”

Morgan will soon be back on screens with the launch of TalkTV on Monday. His new TV show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, will broadcast at 8pm, with The News Desk, hosted by The Sun’s former political editor Tom Newton Dunn, airing at 7pm.

Sharon Osbourne appears in The Talk on weeknights at 9pm.

Uncensored will stream on Fox Nation in the US and will air on Sky News Australia.

UK watchdog Ofcom ruled that Good Morning Britain was not in breach of the broadcasting code over Morgan’s controversial comments.

Since his departure from the show no permanent replacement has been announced, with Richard Madeley and others appearing in a rotating cast of guest presenters.

