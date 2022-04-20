Prince Harry says he made sure queen was ‘protected’ during recent trip

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Britain's Prince Harry says Queen Elizabeth was “on great form” during their recent meeting but added he wanted to make sure that she was “protected” and had “the right people around her”.

He and his wife Meghan visited the British monarch and met with Prince Charles in Windsor on Thursday, having flown in from their home in the US before travelling on to The Hague in the Netherlands for the Invictus games.

It is the first time the couple had been seen together publicly on this side of the Atlantic for two years.

Speaking to NBC’s Today show about his meeting with the queen, he said: “Being with her it was great, it was just so nice to see her, she’s on great form.

“She’s always got a great sense of humour with me and I’m just making sure that she’s protected and got the right people around her.

“Both Meghan and I had tea with her, so it was really nice to catch up with her.”

The queen, who turns 96 on Thursday, has largely stepped out of the public spotlight after she spent a night in hospital in October for an unspecified ailment and was then ordered by doctors to rest.

She tested positive for Covid in February and was described as having had mild, cold-like symptoms.

While continuing to hold meetings online with diplomats and officials, she has missed several large events such as the Remembrance Sunday gathering and Easter service.

Harry said he and his wife Meghan had tea with Queen Elizabeth before flying out to The Hague for the Invictus Games. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA

Harry said: “Home for me now, for the time being, is in the States and it feels that way.

“We’ve been welcomed with open arms and have such a great community up in Santa Barbara.”

The couple moved to Montecito, California, following their decision to step down as senior royals in 2020, saying they wanted a new life of personal and financial freedom

Harry flew back from California, without Meghan who was heavily pregnant at the time, to attend his grandfather’s funeral in Windsor in April 2021.

He also returned to Britain to unveil the statue of his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales on July 1st last year with his brother Prince William.

His full interview with NBC is due to air on Wednesday.