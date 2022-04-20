Kardashians conspired to end Blac Chyna reality show, lawyer tells trial

Andrew Dalton, Associated Press

Kris Jenner falsely accused Blac Chyna of physically abusing Jenner’s son Rob Kardashian in a broader effort to force the couple’s reality show Rob & Chyna to be cancelled, Chyna’s lawyer has told a Los Angeles court.

Chyna, a model and former reality star whose legal name is Angela White, is suing the Keeping Up With The Kardashians matriarch and her daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner for lost earnings from the end of the 2016 spinoff after one season, and the loss of celebrity earning power that resulted from it.

“Kris Jenner set out to have Rob & Chyna cancelled,” lawyer Lynne Ciani told the jury in the trial’s opening statements, as Jenner and the other Kardashian women sat in the front row of the gallery.

Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner in court (Bill Robles/AP)

“And she brought in her three daughters to help accomplish that.”

The defendants’ lawyer, Michael G Rhodes, began his opening statement by introducing his clients and having them stand up, saying that Kris Jenner “manages the vast empire that this family has built from scratch” and calling Kim Kardashian “one of the world’s most famous people”.

He said Chyna wanted what they have.

“The evidence is going to show you that Miss White would say or do anything to be part of this family,” Mr Rhodes said.

He added that the reality show was cancelled by the E! Network not because of any machinations by the Kardashians, but because the couple broke up.

Rob Kardashian with his mother Kris Jenner (Francis Specker/Alamy/PA)

“There is no Rob & Chyna show if there is no Rob and Chyna,” Mr Rhodes said.

Ms Ciani gave an account of the couple’s whirlwind relationship and wild year of 2016.

They met in January, announced their engagement in April, announced they were having a baby in May, and in November began their reality show and had a daughter, Dream.

“They really clicked, and it was one of those relationships that once they clicked, it really moved fast,” Ms Ciani said.

Both sides agree that on December 4th, 2016, a day Chyna and Rob Kardashian celebrated the renewal of their show for a second season, the two got into an argument that permanently damaged their relationship.

The differing accounts of that day will take up much of the trial which is expected to last seven to 10 days. All four defendants are expected to take the stand.

Blac Chyna’s lawyer Lynne Ciani (Bill Robles/AP)

Ms Ciani said that in messages to the head of the show, Jenner said Chyna beat Rob Kardashian with a pole and wrapped a phone-charging cord around his neck so tightly it left marks.

But the lawyer said unaired footage from the series would show that he had not been significantly injured.

She said Kris Jenner used her daughters to spread word of the alleged abuse to key people with power over the show’s future.

Mr Rhodes told the jury there was evidence of abuse, but added that more importantly the couple’s relationship effectively ended that day, as did any real future for the show, though he said it was months before any decision was made to scrap it.

Chyna took the stand in the last minutes of the day, describing her early life and big initial break when the rapper Drake saw her working as a stripper in a Miami club and named her in a song.

She is suing the Kardashian family for $100 million dollars in the lawsuit first filed in 2017, alleging defamation and interference with contracts.