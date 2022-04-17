Sun, 17 Apr, 2022 - 19:34

K-pop band BTS announce release date for new album

The K-pop superstars have produced numerous albums over the years, including two UK number ones.
By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

K-pop group BTS will release a new studio album this summer, their label has said.

Their management agency, Big Hit Music, announced that the new record would arrive on June 10th with more details to follow.

The popular seven-member boyband from South Korea have produced numerous albums, including two UK number ones, and collaborated with rock band Coldplay last year on the track My Universe.

A statement posted by their label to the Korean web platform Weverse said: “Hello. This is Big Hit Music.

“BTS will be back with another new album on June 10th, 2022.

“Details on the new album will be provided in a separate notice at a later date.

“We look forward to your love and support for BTS’ new album. Thank you.”

64th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
BTS have won global recognition for their self-produced music and activism (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Since their debut in 2013, BTS have won global recognition for their self-produced music and activism, which included giving a speech at the United Nations and publicly calling out anti-Asian racism.

Across their career, they have won a host of awards including nods at the MTV European and Video Music Awards.

For the past two years, they have also been nominated in the Brit Awards international group category and for the Grammy Awards best pop duo/group performance prize.

The K-pop superstars were recently named the 2021 global recording artist of the year by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), making them the first act to win the award for two consecutive years.

