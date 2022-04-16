Amanda Holden gets a fright from ‘invisible act’ in Britain’s Got Talent teaser

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Amanda Holden gets a fright during a Britain’s Got Talent audition as she gets roped into assisting an “invisible act” perform their illusions.

In a teaser clip ahead of Saturday’s show, the judge is ordered on stage to sit in an armchair by the act, called The Phantom, as she exclaims “It’s always me”.

After being cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ITV talent show will return to screens this weekend with a double bill on Saturday and Sunday, hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

As Holden takes a seat, a side table with a box and a red balloon wheels towards her.

The voice says: “Amanda, please hold the balloon by the stick. Balloons are the first thing we all learn to lose.

“Like the child that lost this balloon earlier today. They thought it was a gust of wind, it wasn’t, it was me. I stole it to teach as a lesson in loss.”

Holden appears disturbed at the sinister comments as fellow judge Alesha Dixon looks on apprehensively, just before the balloon appears to burst of its own accord.

The invisible act adds: “You might think it was rather mean to burst a balloon like that, but losing things is an important part of life. I’ll show you what I mean.”

They then direct Holden to the box on the table, which they say is the theatre’s lost property box.

She is asked to take one item out of the box and place it under a cloth, as they add: “Being invisible means I can’t have material possession of my own.”

The rest of the audition airs tonight as Britain’s Got Talent launches, and continues on Sunday at 7.35pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

Holden is joined by the rest of the judges – Simon Cowell, David Walliams and Dixon – as the ITV talent show returns.