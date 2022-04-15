Glee star Darren Criss welcomes daughter with wife Mia Swier

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

TV star Darren Criss has revealed he has welcomed his first child with wife Mia Swier.

The Glee star, 35, who was critically acclaimed for his portrayal of killer Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, said their daughter Bluesy Belle Criss arrived on April 11th.

He wrote on Instagram: “M & D made some sweet music. ⁣Bluesy Belle Criss⁣.⁣ 4/11/22⁣. Out now.”

He also shared a photo of the couple cradling the new arrival as they sit on a hospital bed.

The baby is wrapped in a pink and blue striped blanket, sporting a pink hat with a large bow on the front.

The couple announced they were expecting in a video on Instagram in October, when Criss shared a video of them listening to their child’s heartbeat from an ultrasound clip in a recording studio.

He wrote in the caption: “We’ve been making music for years. But this time we made a BEAT.

“The ultimate collab droppin Spring 2022.”

After the sound of the heartbeat played, the couple turned to the camera to reveal Swier’s baby bump.

The pair married in February 2019 at the Ace Hotel in New Orleans.