Fri, 15 Apr, 2022 - 12:08

Cardi B and Offset reveal name of baby son and share photos

The couple are already parents to daughter Kulture.
By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Cardi B and Offset have finally revealed the name of their baby son and shared a first photo of his face, seven months after he was born.

The rappers, who are already parents to daughter Kulture (3), revealed they have named their second child Wave Set Cephus.

Cardi B (29), who gave birth to the baby on September 4th, shared pictures on Instagram of the child dressed in a blue fur-trimmed parka and blue beanie hat, teamed with huge diamond necklaces.

She captioned the photos with dinosaur, wave and bear emojis.

Meanwhile Offset (30) shared a picture of the baby in the bath, still wearing huge necklaces, and captioned the shot: “WAVE SET CEPHUS.”

Cardi B later tweeted that the name was her husband’s idea, writing: “When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME !”

The message was accompanied by a video of the baby’s huge necklace, which spells out his name on a wave depicted in diamonds, which also features a baby shark on a surfboard.

The couple announced the arrival of their second child on September 6th, when they shared a photo of them cradling the new arrival, who was wrapped in a blue blanket.

Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, is also father to daughter Kalea (7), and sons Kody (7) and Jordan (12) from previous relationships.

