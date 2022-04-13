Rubberbandits star Blindboy Boatclub says he is autistic

Rubberbandits star Blindboy Boatclub has announced he is autistic.

In a post on social media, the podcaster and author said he had just found out about his diagnosis.

“New podcast. I just found out that I am Autistic. I speak about my experience of learning this about myself. Dog Bless,” he wrote.

He added: “I haven’t received any bad news. I’ve just been given a new word to describe how I’ve been my whole life.”

Blindboy Boatclub, real name David Chambers, shot to fame with fellow Rubberbandit Mr Chrome after the 2010 video for their rap Horse Outside went viral.

The Limerick pair are known for wearing plastic shopping bags as masks to conceal their identities.

Blindboy told The Irish Times in January that the Rubberbandits started in the mid-2000s at a time when there were headlines describing Limerick as the “murder capital of Europe.”

The duo disliked the “media slash folklore” version of Limerick and “wanted to make a hyperreal version of Limerick. Take the version of Limerick that the media was portraying and then purposefully make it really surreal.”