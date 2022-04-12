Tue, 12 Apr, 2022 - 12:49

Israeli delegation will no longer attend Eurovision in Turin, broadcaster says

The contest is taking place in May.
Israeli delegation will no longer attend Eurovision in Turin, broadcaster says

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

The Israeli delegation will no longer attend the Eurovision Song Contest in Italy, its national broadcaster has announced.

Kan said a strike at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Israel had affected its “security protocols”.

Michael Ben David is due to represent the country with the song IM after winning the Israeli version of the X Factor.

However, the announcement throws his performance into doubt.

Kan did not confirm whether the singer will compete using a pre-recorded performance aired during the contest.

A tweet from the broadcaster said: “As of now, due to the Ministry of Foreign affairs strike, that affects the security protocols, the Israeli delegation will not attend the Eurovision in Turin.”

Russia has been banned from competing at this year’s contest following the invasion of Ukraine.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which produces the event, said the inclusion of a Russian entry at the contest in May would bring the event into “disrepute”.

The union had previously said it intended to allow Russia to compete but faced strong criticism from state broadcasters in countries including Iceland, Finland, Norway and the Netherlands.

The 2021 competition was held in Rotterdam, Netherlands, after the show was cancelled in 2020, and won by Italy’s rock band Maneskin with their song Zitti E Buoni.

 

More in this section

Fans hail ‘totally genuine’ Johnny Depp before new court battle with Amber Heard Fans hail ‘totally genuine’ Johnny Depp before new court battle with Amber Heard
Emily Atack calls police after ‘relentless and disgusting’ rape threats Emily Atack calls police after ‘relentless and disgusting’ rape threats
Amber Heard marks ‘the greatest year’ as daughter Oonagh turns one Amber Heard marks ‘the greatest year’ as daughter Oonagh turns one
Sam Asghari describes fatherhood as ‘most important job’ following Britney post

Sam Asghari describes fatherhood as ‘most important job’ following Britney post

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more