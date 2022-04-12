Sam Asghari describes fatherhood as ‘most important job’ following Britney post

By Mike Bedigan and Kerri-Ann Roper, PA reporters

The partner of Britney Spears has described fatherhood as the “most important job” he will ever do.

Iranian-born fitness model Sam Asghari, 28, posted on Instagram after singer Spears, 40, shared a post on her social media account in which she appeared to confirm she is pregnant with her third child and their first together.

The couple became engaged in September last year, with Spears joking that the proposal was “way overdue”.

Alongside a picture of lions and a cub, Asghari wrote on Instagram: “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don’t take lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do.”

In her post, Spears refers to him as her husband but the couple have not confirmed they have officially married.

Spears said in a long Instagram post that Asghari had teased her about being “food pregnant” as she referenced a recent holiday, writing: “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back.”

She posted: “I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly!’

“So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby… 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It’s growing.”

The pop superstar, who has struggled with mental health issues after being hounded by the paparazzi, said she “won’t be going out much” following her announcement.

She has two children, sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

A 13-year conservatorship which had controlled Spears’ life was terminated by the Los Angeles Superior Court in November last year.

She was placed under the complex legal arrangement in 2008 amid substance abuse and mental health issues, and said it had prevented her having more children.

She followed up her original post with one of a flower alongside which she wrote: “May God’s grace find you always.”