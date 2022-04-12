Tue, 12 Apr, 2022 - 07:43

DJ Khaled wants Walk Of Fame star to represent ‘love that shines on everyone’

The producer and performer thanked God for putting him on earth ‘to be a light’ as he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Boulevard.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

DJ Khaled thanked God for putting him on earth “to be a light” as he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The multi-award winning producer and performer said he wanted his award to represent “the love that shines on everyone” and promised that he was “just getting started”.

The musician, real name Khaled Mohammed Khaled, was presented with the accolade on Monday by US rapper Fat Joe and Puff Daddy, and was joined by famous faces including music mogul Jay-Z.

DJ Khaled was presented with the accolade on Monday by US rapper Fat Joe and Puff Daddy, and was joined by famous faces including music mogul Jay-Z (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Wearing a bright orange suit, he said: “I’m not a regular type of person, I’m a different type… There’s only one Khaled.

“I want my star to represent the light, the love that shines on everyone. God put me on earth to be a light.

“The room can be pitch dark and when I walk in it’s bright. When it’s dark I’m the light and when it’s the light I’m a brighter light.

“So I want everyone to take this star light and know that this is forever and this is for all of us.

He continued: “This is for hip hop but I want to make it clear we are just getting started.

“That’s why I always say we’re the best and scream and keep going because it’s not just me, it’s we.”

The multi-award winning producer and performer said he wanted his award to represent ‘the love that shines on everyone’ (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

DJ Khaled is known for his collaborations with other high profile artists including Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Snoop Dogg and Drake.

He has been nominated for three Grammys and won the best rap/sung performance in 2020 for his hit song Higher, featuring John Legend and the late Nipsey Hussle.

The singer recently appeared at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony in which he humorously opened the show alongside comedians Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall.

His triple-platinum hit song All I Do Is Win featuring T-Pain, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg, & Rick Ross sound-tracked the entrance of President Barack Obama during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

DJ Khaled’s star is the 2,719th on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Dedicated in the category of Recording, it is located at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard next to Amoeba Music.

