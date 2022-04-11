Mon, 11 Apr, 2022 - 21:22

Hollywood star Channing Tatum visits Wexford

Tatum, 41, visited Wells House, a Victorian country house and gardens in Gorey, Co Wexford. 
James Cox

Hollywood star Channing Tatum was in Co Wexford at the weekend, surprising fans by sharing pictures from a popular tourist attraction.

Tatum, 41, visited Wells House, a Victorian country house and gardens in Gorey, Co Wexford.

The Magic Mike star took to Instagram to share a number of pictures from his visit.

He was particularly fond of one of the meerkats in the animal enclosure.

He called her his "queen", captioning another picture: 'My matriarch for the day! She a real one.'

Tatum's latest film, Dog, was co-directed by the actor.

He will also appear in The Lost City, which hits Irish cinemas on Friday.

