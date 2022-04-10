Sun, 10 Apr, 2022 - 15:29

Kate Winslet to star opposite her daughter in third series of I Am dramas

The actress will appear in I Am Ruth.
By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Kate Winslet and her daughter Mia Threapleton will star in the first feature-length episode of the critically acclaimed I Am series.

The female-­led anthology series created by Dominic Savage has featured stars including Vicky McClure in I Am Nicola, Samantha Morton in I Am Kirsty and Gemma Chan in I Am Hannah.

The series is developed and written by Savage in collaboration with the leading actor, for whom each story has personal resonance.

Filming on Winslet’s instalment I Am Ruth, which will also star her 21-year-old daughter, will start at the end of April for three weeks.

BAFTA Film Awards 2016 – Arrivals – London
Kate Winslet will star opposite her daughter Mia (Yui Mok/PA)

The Oscar-winning actress said: “I have always admired Dominic’s work and, in particular, his commitment to telling real stories.

“British television is at an all-time high, and I feel excited and honoured to be part of this community, especially right now.”

The I Am films, made by Me+You Productions, feature semi-­improvised dialogue and explore the experience of women in moments that are “emotionally raw, thought-­provoking and personal,” according to Channel 4.

The second series featured Suranne Jones in I Am Victoria, Letitia Wright in I Am Danielle and Lesley Manville in I Am Maria.

Savage said: “It is a complete honour for me to be working and collaborating with Kate Winslet on this first film of the new series of I Am for Channel 4.

“Kate is such a legend, such an incredible and sublime acting talent, and I can’t wait to start shooting this unique and important story that we have created together.”

Caroline Hollick, head of drama at Channel 4, said: “To attract an actress of Kate Winslet’s calibre to the channel is incredibly exciting and a testament to the ground‐breaking storytelling of the series, which we are excited to be bringing back for a third time.

“The collaboration between her, Mia and Dominic Savage has produced a compelling, heart-­rending and ultimately very relatable character for our times in Ruth.

“I can’t wait to see how the story plays out on screen.”

