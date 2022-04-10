Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and Mel B among stars at Brooklyn Beckham wedding

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

David and Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Serena Williams and Eva Longoria were among the famous faces present when Brooklyn Beckham tied the knot with US actress Nicola Peltz.

The bride, 27, was photographed in a floor length white gown and veil as she married the aspiring chef, 23, at her family home in Palm Beach, Florida on Saturday evening.

Transformers star Peltz was pictured carrying a white bouquet for the ceremony at the oceanfront property, while Brooklyn’s sister Harper served as a flower girl and the bridesmaids wore dark off-the-shoulder gowns.

Brooklyn’s parents David and Victoria were joined by their famous friends including chef Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana, as well as their daughters Holly and Tilly.

Victoria was reunited with fellow Spice Girl Mel B for the celebrations, as well as Desperate Housewives actress Longoria and tennis superstar Williams.

Longoria shared videos on her Instagram stories of her preparation for the wedding, including a hair stylist creating a sleek ponytail.

She also showed off her slinky black gown with cut outs on the chest.

Williams also gave fans a peek at her outfit for the festivities, a fuchsia pink gown with chest cut out and large thigh split.

The couple married under a flower-garlanded chuppah in a traditional Jewish ceremony, according to Mail Online.

Peltz is the daughter of American billionaire businessman and investor Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz.

Their Florida home was previously the site for a re-election fundraiser for Donald Trump, hosted by Peltz’s father.

Nelson Peltz finally withdrew his public support for Mr Trump following the US Capitol riot in January 2021.

The couple, who effusively share their feelings for each other on social media, have reportedly signed a prenuptial agreement stipulating that they will retain their own assets and properties should they divorce.