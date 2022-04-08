Fri, 08 Apr, 2022 - 09:13

Tom Hiddleston treks across Antarctica on foot in new Apple TV series

The actor stars in the series The White Darkness which is based on David Grann’s non-fiction book of the same name.
Tom Hiddleston treks across Antarctica on foot in new Apple TV series

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Tom Hiddleston makes a perilous trek across Antarctica in the upcoming Apple TV series The White Darkness.

The Loki actor stars in the series which is based on David Grann’s non-fiction work of the same name.

The White Darkness is based on the true-life account of Henry Worsley, a devoted husband and father and former soldier, obsessed with adventure.

Worsley’s passion for the unknown will ultimately manifest in an epic journey across Antarctica on foot.

Starring Hiddleston as Worsley, the series tells the spellbinding story of courage, love, family and the extremes of human capacity.

Hiddleston will also executive produce the series, alongside Pachinko screenwriter Soo Hugh, Mark Heyman, and Theresa Kang-Low.

The White Darkness is the actor’s second Apple TV venture, after The Essex Serpent.

More in this section

Denise Welch’s stalker jailed for starting fire in TV star’s driveway Denise Welch’s stalker jailed for starting fire in TV star’s driveway
Whoopi Goldberg lands major role in TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s Anansi Boys Whoopi Goldberg lands major role in TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s Anansi Boys
Kourtney Kardashian confirms ‘practice’ wedding with Travis Barker in Las Vegas Kourtney Kardashian confirms ‘practice’ wedding with Travis Barker in Las Vegas
Avril Lavigne engaged to Mod Sun following proposal in Paris

Avril Lavigne engaged to Mod Sun following proposal in Paris

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more