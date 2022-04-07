Kourtney Kardashian’s style evolution as she confirms her ‘practice’ wedding

By Prudence Wade, PA

Kourtney Kardashian is married… well, nearly.

Reports have been circulating that she wed drummer Travis Barker at a Las Vegas chapel after the Grammy Awards, and while she’s confirmed they did have a ceremony in front of an Elvis impersonator, the 42-year-old says they did it with “no licence” – so it’s not legally binding.

Kardashian posted some pictures of the night on Instagram with the caption: “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no licence).

“Practice makes perfect.”

In the snaps, both she and Barker are wearing matching leather jackets and black sunglasses – very much in keeping with Kardashian’s new punk rock style.

Her fashion sense has changed dramatically since she’s been with Barker – she’s veered away from the ultra-glam looks favoured by her famous sisters, and into more grungy, rock ‘n’ roll territory…

Noughties glam

(L-R) Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian in 2008 (Alamy/PA)

The Kardashians burst to fame with the launch of their reality TV show in 2007, and Kourtney – the eldest sibling – quickly made a name for herself as the blunt one, with her deadpan lines like, “Kim, there’s people that are dying”- when her sister was upset over a lost earring.

Kardashian modelling an on-trend bouffant for 2008 (Alamy/PA)

From the start of the show, the sisters – Kourtney, Kim and Khloe – had a very similar sense of style. It was all about satin dresses, bright colours and statement jewellery, and for their beauty looks, they gravitated towards super-long hair, big bouffants and copious amounts of fake tan.

Finding her fashion feet

Wearing skintight satin in 2010 (Alamy/PA)

The early 2010s was a changing time for Kardashian’s fashion – she was transitioning out of cookie-cutter Noughties outfits and finding her own style.

By 2015, she was experimenting with a more refined style (Alamy/PA)

That meant there were still plenty of 2000s hangovers – such as tight, strapless minidresses with big hair – as well as more grown-up outfits. Kardashian started wearing less colour – black was now her signature hue – and experimented with more suits and jumpsuits, while often sporting a bold red lip.

Sexy and suited

Wearing a red dress in 2016 (Alamy/PA)

In the late 2010s, Kardashian started wearing sexier, more revealing outfits – think low-cut dresses, sheer panels and slicked-back hair.

Kardashian became known for her penchant for sexy suits towards the end of the 2010s (Alamy/PA)

Her style during this time was definitely defined by suiting: often sparkly and always worn with no shirt underneath, for a sexy take on tailoring.

That rock ‘n’ roll flare

Ever since Kardashian started dating Barker in early 2021, her style has visibly evolved. She’s adopted a punk rock approach to fashion – with her hair cut short, she’s been wearing lots of leather, black lace, band t-shirts and stompy boots.

The best thing? She really seems to be having a lot of fun with her new look – and no one is surprised she wore a black leather biker jacket for her “practice” nuptials. Who knows what she’ll wear on her actual big day – could we be set for the first Kardashian goth bride?