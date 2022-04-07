Andrew Maxwell and Karl Spain among lineup for comedy gig in aid of Ukraine

James Cox

A lineup of Irish comedians will take part in a stand up show in aid of Ukraine in Leisureland, Galway on Thursday, April 28th.

All ticket sales proceeds will go directly to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

The lineup includes Jason Byrne, Andrew Maxwell, Enya Martin, Danny O’Brien, Sinead Quinlan and Karl Spain, with special guests to be confirmed.

Galway City Council has agreed to provide the venue free of charge, the performers will also take no fees so 100 per cent of ticket sales will go to the Red Cross.

Tickets, priced at €30, are on sale now from roisindubh.net. VIP tickets, with a seat in the first four rows, are also available for €50.