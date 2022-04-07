Thu, 07 Apr, 2022 - 10:30

Dara Ó Briain and Marty Morrissey among this week's Late Late lineup

Comedian Dara Ó Briain will appear on The Late Late Show to talk about his current comedy tour So...Where Were We?
Dara Ó Briain and Marty Morrissey among this week's Late Late lineup

James Cox

Comedian Dara Ó Briain will appear on The Late Late Show to talk about his current comedy tour So...Where Were We? and the joy of being back on stage after two years of pacing the house.

GAA fans are in for a treat as Marty Morrissey will also join Ryan Tubridy to discuss why this year is a major experiment for the GAA, and he’ll also be thanking the clubs and counties around the country for their overwhelming support following the passing of his late mother Peggy.

Tubridy will be chatting to three Irish CODAs - Declan Buckley, Amanda Coogan and Shane O'Reilly - about the very positive impact growing up the children of deaf adults have had on their lives.

Having shot to Late Late Toy Show fame in 2012, then going on later to star in Sing Street and featuring in the Best film Oscar-winning film CODA, 22-year-old Ferdia Walsh-Peelo will chat to Tubridy about his stellar career and what is next on the horizon for the Wicklow-native. Ferdia will also perform on the show with his new band The Fynches live this Friday night.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One, Friday, April 8th at 9:35 pm

More in this section

First look at final season of Better Call Saul First look at final season of Better Call Saul
Nikki Grahame had BMI of just 10 when she died, reveals her mother Nikki Grahame had BMI of just 10 when she died, reveals her mother
Academy moves hearing to discuss Will Smith’s Oscars slap forward Academy moves hearing to discuss Will Smith’s Oscars slap forward
Kourtney Kardashian confirms ‘practice’ wedding with Travis Barker in Las Vegas

Kourtney Kardashian confirms ‘practice’ wedding with Travis Barker in Las Vegas

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more