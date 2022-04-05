Tue, 05 Apr, 2022 - 10:16

Headliner Kanye West ‘drops out of Coachella music festival’

The rapper had been set to feature at the event in Southern California alongside Billie Eilish and Harry Styles
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kanye West has reportedly dropped out of his headline slot at this year’s Coachella music festival.

The rapper had been set to headline the music event in Southern California alongside Oscar winner Billie Eilish and Harry Styles.

The news that West will no longer be on the bill was first broken by US media outlet TMZ, before later being reported by other outlets including Variety and Billboard.

He was slated to take the headline slots on both Sundays (April 17 and 24) alongside artists including Doja Cat, Jamie XX, Run The Jewels and Fat Boy Slim.

Electronic supergroup Swedish House Mafia were also announced to be returning to the desert.

There have been no official announcements about the rapper’s decision to pull out from the festival or from West himself.

Representatives for Coachella and West have been contacted for comment.

West previously threatened to drop out of the slot if he did not receive an apology from Eilish on behalf of fellow rapper Travis Scott.

The Happier Than Ever singer, 20, allegedly made reference to the tragedy at Scott’s performance at the Astroworld music festival in 2021 during one of her shows, when she stopped the music to allow an audience member to be helped.

In clips of the show shared online, she can be heard saying: “I wait for people to be OK until I keep going.”

Ten people died as fans surged toward the stage during a performance by Scott at the two-day festival in Houston, Texas in November.

Eilish denied her remarks were in reference to Scott.

Coachella, which takes place in the Southern Californian desert, has experienced multiple delays and cancellations due to the pandemic.

