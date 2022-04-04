Mon, 04 Apr, 2022 - 20:19

June Brown and Lady Gaga’s ‘iconic’ first encounter remembered

The veteran actress died at her Surrey home on Sunday
June Brown and Lady Gaga’s ‘iconic’ first encounter remembered

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

EastEnders star June Brown has been remembered for her “iconic” first meeting with singer Lady Gaga following the news of her death.

The veteran actress, who played fan favourite Dot Cotton in the BBC soap, died at her home on Sunday aged 95.

Brown’s 35-year run in Albert Square began in 1985 before she left the show in 2020.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ylqQCwvC6Bw

Amid the reminiscences about her on-screen talent, the moment she met Gaga on The Graham Norton Show in 2013 has been remembered.

After making a grand entrance on to the chat show wearing a fur-trimmed coat with an e-cigarette perched between her fingers, Brown soon hit it off with the American singer-songwriter.

Lady Gaga said: “I actually am a very big fan of yours. You are so fabulously dressed and I am so honoured to be seated next to you.”

After discovering the actress was reaching the age of 87, Gaga took a sip of Brown’s wine, adding: “I just want to take a sip from your cup, I want to know what those genes are.”

Later, when host Norton interrupted a conversation Brown was having with actor Jude Law on the sofa, Gaga said: “Leave her alone, she’s a star!”

Graham Norton Show – London
Lady Gaga, June Brown, Graham Norton, Jude Law and Greg Davies during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Ian West/PA)

The singer also began tailoring Brown’s outfit on the show after discovering it was loose.

At the end of the interview the pair began chatting among themselves, before Law said: “This is a match made in heaven.”

After asking Gaga to perform at the end of the show, Norton added: “I feel bad because I am going to have to separate the two of you.”

More in this section

Taylor Hawkins headlines in memoriam section at the Grammys Taylor Hawkins headlines in memoriam section at the Grammys
Donatella Versace re-dresses Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion onstage at Grammys Donatella Versace re-dresses Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion onstage at Grammys
Extras needed for Vikings: Valhalla season 3 with filming starting next month Extras needed for Vikings: Valhalla season 3 with filming starting next month
Netflix’s The Witcher announces production update

Netflix’s The Witcher announces production update

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more