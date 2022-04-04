June Brown and Lady Gaga’s ‘iconic’ first encounter remembered

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

EastEnders star June Brown has been remembered for her “iconic” first meeting with singer Lady Gaga following the news of her death.

The veteran actress, who played fan favourite Dot Cotton in the BBC soap, died at her home on Sunday aged 95.

Brown’s 35-year run in Albert Square began in 1985 before she left the show in 2020.

Amid the reminiscences about her on-screen talent, the moment she met Gaga on The Graham Norton Show in 2013 has been remembered.

After making a grand entrance on to the chat show wearing a fur-trimmed coat with an e-cigarette perched between her fingers, Brown soon hit it off with the American singer-songwriter.

Lady Gaga said: “I actually am a very big fan of yours. You are so fabulously dressed and I am so honoured to be seated next to you.”

After discovering the actress was reaching the age of 87, Gaga took a sip of Brown’s wine, adding: “I just want to take a sip from your cup, I want to know what those genes are.”

Later, when host Norton interrupted a conversation Brown was having with actor Jude Law on the sofa, Gaga said: “Leave her alone, she’s a star!”

Lady Gaga, June Brown, Graham Norton, Jude Law and Greg Davies during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Ian West/PA)

The singer also began tailoring Brown’s outfit on the show after discovering it was loose.

At the end of the interview the pair began chatting among themselves, before Law said: “This is a match made in heaven.”

After asking Gaga to perform at the end of the show, Norton added: “I feel bad because I am going to have to separate the two of you.”