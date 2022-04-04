Mon, 04 Apr, 2022 - 06:53

Donatella Versace re-dresses Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion onstage at Grammys

The pair presented the award for best new artist at the ceremony on Sunday, wearing outfits by the famous Italian fashion house.
Donatella Versace re-dresses Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion onstage at Grammys

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Donatella Versace took to the stage at the 64th Grammy Awards to help presenters Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa with their outfits.

The pair appeared together to present the gong for best new artist at the awards on Sunday, wearing ensembles by the famous Italian fashion house.

The WAP rapper appeared outraged as she accused Dua of “stealing my look”.

64th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
The WAP singer appeared outraged as she accused Dua of ‘stealing my look’ (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“I was told I had the exclusive, I’m going to have to have a talk with Donatella,” the Levitating singer replied.

The designer then joined them on stage before stripping away the dresses to reveal short black tops with shiny latex-looking leggings.

Versace also dazzled in a knee-length sparkling gold dress with a large black belt and knee high boots.

“These are my girls,” she said, returning to the audience to cheers and applause.

More in this section

The Wanted star Max George pays tribute to Tom Parker’s ‘courage and dignity’ The Wanted star Max George pays tribute to Tom Parker’s ‘courage and dignity’
Will Smith resigns from the Academy following his ‘inexcusable’ Oscars behaviour Will Smith resigns from the Academy following his ‘inexcusable’ Oscars behaviour
Channel 5 apologises to ‘vulnerable’ pensioner on Can’t Pay? We’ll Take It Away! Channel 5 apologises to ‘vulnerable’ pensioner on Can’t Pay? We’ll Take It Away!
Elton John credits Ryan White’s family with saving his life

Elton John credits Ryan White’s family with saving his life

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more