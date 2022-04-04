Mon, 04 Apr, 2022 - 06:55

Will Smith’s Oscars slap continues to resonate one week later at Grammys

The actor took to the stage at the Academy Awards ceremony last Sunday and hit presenter Chris Rock.
Will Smith’s Oscars slap continues to resonate one week later at Grammys

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

References to Will Smith’s Oscars altercation were still being made one week later by presenters at the 64th Grammy Awards.

Smith took to the stage at the Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles last Sunday and hit presenter Chris Rock, after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and her hair loss.

The incident occurred just before Rock announced the winner of best documentary feature, which was awarded to Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and his production team for Summer Of Soul.

Not Real News
Smith took to the stage at the Academy awards ceremony last Sunday and hit presenter Chris Rock (Chris Pizello/AP)

The documentary also won the Grammy for best music film.

Presenting the award for best song in Las Vegas, the Roots drummer said: “I will present this award and I trust you will stay 500 feet away from me.”

Ceremony host Trevor Noah also made a fleeting reference to the incident and Smith’s angry verbal attack on Rock as he opened the show.

64th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
Ceremony host Trevor Noah also made a fleeting reference to the incident and Smith’s angry verbal attack on Rock as he opened the show (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“It is going to be such a  beautiful evening. Don’t even think of it as an award show, this is a concert where we’re giving out awards,” he said.

“We’re going to be listening to some music, we’re going dancing, we’re going to be singing, we’re going to be keeping people’s names out of our mouths.”

At the Oscars, Smith had shouted at Rock to get Pinkett Smith’s name “out of your f****** mouth.”

64th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
Earlier in the evening comedian Nate Bargatze wore a helmet as he presented awards at the Grammys pre-show, in a joking reference to the incident (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Earlier in the evening, comedian Nate Bargatze wore a helmet as he presented awards at the Grammys pre-show, in a joking reference to the incident.

More in this section

Donatella Versace re-dresses Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion onstage at Grammys Donatella Versace re-dresses Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion onstage at Grammys
The Wanted star Max George pays tribute to Tom Parker’s ‘courage and dignity’ The Wanted star Max George pays tribute to Tom Parker’s ‘courage and dignity’
Will Smith resigns from the Academy following his ‘inexcusable’ Oscars behaviour Will Smith resigns from the Academy following his ‘inexcusable’ Oscars behaviour
Elton John credits Ryan White’s family with saving his life

Elton John credits Ryan White’s family with saving his life

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more