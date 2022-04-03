Extras needed for Vikings: Valhalla season 3 with filming starting next month

Sarah Slater

Filming on the latest series of the Netflix blockbuster series Valhalla is to get underway next month.

Members of the public from all backgrounds interested in becoming an extra on the third series are being asked to apply to join the cast.

Scenes are once again being recorded in Ashford, Co Wicklow from May through the entire summer.

The historical drama series was initially developed by Michael Hirst for the History Channel, but the spin-off Valhalla is made for Netflix.

The sequel is set in the eleventh century while Valhalla happens 100 years after the original series.

A casting spokesperson said: "For the new season of Valhalla we are looking for extras. Filming will take pace in and around Co Wicklow from May through the summer this year.

“We are looking for people of all ages, looks, shapes, sizes and backgrounds. No previous experience is needed.”

They said those who are resident in Ireland are being asked to apply and can email extras@vhproductions.ie for an application form.

Filming last year was delayed for several months due to the pandemic.

The spin-off's creator and showrunner, Jeb Stuart confirmed last month “that production will start soon on season three.

"While the storylines for [characters] Leif, Freydis, Harald, Olaf, Canute and the rest of our amazing cast are secret, I can say without hesitation that their journeys will be even more epic than what you've seen so far.”

Sam Corlett stars as Leif Eriksson, a famous Icelander who arrived in North America several hundred years before Christopher Columbus.

Frida Gustavsson co-headlines as Freydis Eriksdotter, Leif's pagan sister who values the ways of the Old Gods while Leo Suter appears as Harald Sigurdsson, a nobleman who is one of the last Viking berserkers.

Bradley Freegard co-stars as King Canute, the King of Denmark. He's a legendary Viking leader who was crowned in 1017 and Jóhannes Jóhannesson portrays Olaf Haroldson, Harald’s half-brother.