Sat, 02 Apr, 2022 - 17:32

Elton John credits Ryan White’s family with saving his life

Ryan died in Indianapolis at age 18 in 1990
Elton John credits Ryan White’s family with saving his life

Associated Press Reporter

Sir Elton John credits teenage Aids victim Ryan White and his family with saving his life.

The singer told the crowd at his concert at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday night that spending time around Ryan’s family caused him to make changes in his life. Ryan was from Indiana.

“I knew that my lifestyle was crazy and out of order. And six months later, I got sober and clean and have been ever since,” John said.

He said Ryan’s family was the catalyst for him to change.

“I cannot thank them enough, because without them, I’d probably be dead,” the singer said, WTHR-TV reported.

Ryan died in Indianapolis at age 18 on April 8th, 1990. He had contracted HIV years earlier through a tainted blood transfusion.

His mother, Jeanne White-Ginder continues to share a close relationship with John, who acknowledged her presence at the concert.

“I love you so much,” he said. “Thank you for all you’ve done for me. This song is for you.”

He then began playing Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me.

More in this section

Channel 5 apologises to ‘vulnerable’ pensioner on Can’t Pay? We’ll Take It Away! Channel 5 apologises to ‘vulnerable’ pensioner on Can’t Pay? We’ll Take It Away!
The Wanted star Max George pays tribute to Tom Parker’s ‘courage and dignity’ The Wanted star Max George pays tribute to Tom Parker’s ‘courage and dignity’
Oscars show-runner says Chris Rock did not want Will Smith ‘physically removed’ Oscars show-runner says Chris Rock did not want Will Smith ‘physically removed’
Will Smith resigns from the Academy following his ‘inexcusable’ Oscars behaviour

Will Smith resigns from the Academy following his ‘inexcusable’ Oscars behaviour

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more