Elton John credits Ryan White’s family with saving his life

Associated Press Reporter

Sir Elton John credits teenage Aids victim Ryan White and his family with saving his life.

The singer told the crowd at his concert at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday night that spending time around Ryan’s family caused him to make changes in his life. Ryan was from Indiana.

𝘈𝘯𝘥 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘵𝘦𝘭𝘭 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺𝘣𝘰𝘥𝘺... The stage is set & GREAT SEATS were JUST RELEASED for tonight's @eltonofficial #EltonFarewellTour! Don't miss your final chance to see Elton in #Indy!



🎟 Get them before they're gone: https://t.co/SIpLL8bw2B pic.twitter.com/MjH7Ta3dio — Gainbridge Fieldhouse (@GainbridgeFH) April 1, 2022

“I knew that my lifestyle was crazy and out of order. And six months later, I got sober and clean and have been ever since,” John said.

He said Ryan’s family was the catalyst for him to change.

“I cannot thank them enough, because without them, I’d probably be dead,” the singer said, WTHR-TV reported.

Ryan died in Indianapolis at age 18 on April 8th, 1990. He had contracted HIV years earlier through a tainted blood transfusion.

His mother, Jeanne White-Ginder continues to share a close relationship with John, who acknowledged her presence at the concert.

“I love you so much,” he said. “Thank you for all you’ve done for me. This song is for you.”

He then began playing Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me.