Fri, 01 Apr, 2022 - 22:01

Pulp Fiction’s Samuel L Jackson and Uma Thurman reunite in dark comedy thriller

The Hollywood actors starred in Pulp Fiction in 1994
By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Hollywood stars Samuel L Jackson and Uma Thurman will lead the cast of new thriller The Kill Room.

Oscar award-winning actor Jackson, 73, will play a hitman’s boss while Academy award nominee Thurman, 51, will appear as an art dealer in a dark comedy about a hitman who becomes a sensation in the art world.

The announcement comes after the pair’s nostalgic Pulp Fiction reunion with actor John Travolta at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday.

Samuel L Jackson
Samuel L Jackson (Art Streiber/PA)

Pulp Fiction, directed by Quentin Tarantino, was released in 1994 to critical acclaim and for which both were nominated for an Academy Award.

The dark comedy charts a series of incidents that intertwine the lives of two Los Angeles hitmen, a gangster’s wife, a boxer and two small-time criminals.

Director Nicol Paone, whose directing debut was on Will Ferrell and Adam Mckay’s Funny Or Die, said: “Getting to make The Kill Room, an already incredible script, with Uma Thurman and Samuel L Jackson, is beyond my wildest dreams.

Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman (Peter Lindbergh/PA)

“Every moment they’re on screen they are both enviable and eye-catching.

“I am eternally grateful to both of them for saying yes and I am thrilled to bring this to life.”

The Kill Room will begin production in New Jersey and New York in the spring.

