Fri, 01 Apr, 2022 - 11:18

Harry Styles praises Ukrainian director after music video filmed as war broke out

The singer has released the first single from his third studio album
Harry Styles praises Ukrainian director after music video filmed as war broke out

Kerri-Ann Roper, PA Entertainment Editor

Harry Styles has spoken about working with Ukrainian director Tanu Muino on his latest music video as he praised her and the team for continuing to film with him as conflict broke out in their home country.

The former One Direction singer (28) was referring to the music video for As It Was, the first single from his upcoming 13-track album Harry’s House.

Speaking on Heart Breakfast on Friday, the day the single was released, he told Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden: “It was a two-day shoot and on the second day was kind of the start of everything in Ukraine and she was absolutely incredible (Muino) and her DP (director of photography) Nikita (Kuzmenko) as well was amazing and they wanted to keep shooting.

“I have to say a massive thank-you to them for their strength and all the love that they put into the video, and I think that comes across in the video.

Harry Styles discussed his new music during a round of interviews on Friday (Global/PA)

“I obviously am sending them the very best and everyone that’s there.”

The singer and actor also spoke to BBC Radio 2’s Zoe Ball about finally releasing the single, as he said Harry’s House is the “favourite thing” he has made so far.

Speaking about the album, which is released on May 20, he told Ball: “I’m really, really proud of it. And I think obviously all of us went through something during the pandemic and everything.

“I think for me personally it was the first time I’d really been forced to pause and I think obviously it gave me a chance to work out who I was away from music, as a friend, a son, a brother, all those things.

“Being able to put a little more, I guess, just adjust the balance of my life a little bit, gave me a chance to make music from a different place than I think I’d been making it from in the past and I felt a lot freer and a lot less afraid of anything.

“I think that’s a really exciting place to make music from, so more than ever before I’d say the reward has been in the process for me, so I feel very much like I’ve kind of achieved everything I want to achieve with this album already so everything from this point on just feels very exciting.”

He also revealed the voice heard at the beginning of As It Was is that of his goddaughter Ruby Winston, who is the daughter of Ben Winston – the executive producer of The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Styles released his self-titled debut album in 2017 and his second offering, Fine Line, in 2019.

More in this section

‘Rest well, brother’ – The Wanted’s Nathan Sykes pays tribute to Tom Parker ‘Rest well, brother’ – The Wanted’s Nathan Sykes pays tribute to Tom Parker
Oscars co-host Wanda Sykes says Chris Rock apologised to her after Oscars slap Oscars co-host Wanda Sykes says Chris Rock apologised to her after Oscars slap
The Wanted star Tom Parker dies aged 33 after brain tumour diagnosis The Wanted star Tom Parker dies aged 33 after brain tumour diagnosis
LAPD were ‘prepared’ to arrest Will Smith following Chris Rock assault

LAPD were ‘prepared’ to arrest Will Smith following Chris Rock assault

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more