Foo Fighters cancel Grammys performance following Taylor Hawkins death

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The Foo Fighters will no longer perform at the 2022 Grammy awards following the death of Taylor Hawkins, the Recording Academy has said.

A tribute to the drummer will take place at the 64th annual awards ceremony on Sunday, according to an official statement.

Fifty-year-old Hawkins was on the South American leg of the band’s world tour when his sudden death was announced at the weekend, after he had taken ill at his hotel in northern Bogota.

The band subsequently announced they were cancelling all of their upcoming tour dates “in light of the staggering loss”.

A note on the Recording Academy website read: “Foo Fighters will no longer perform at the 2022 GRAMMYs, although a tribute to Taylor Hawkins will take place.”

No further details about the band’s attendance or the tribute have been provided.

Hawkins had played in the band fronted by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl for more than two decades, alongside Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

He joined Foo Fighters in 1997 after previously touring with Alanis Morrissette, Hawkins also starred with the band in their recently released film, Studio 666.

Hawkins’ death prompted scores of tributes from other famous artists, including Sir Paul McCartney, who described him as a “true Rock and Roll hero”.

Among other acts that are scheduled to perform at this year’s Grammy’s are Oscar-winner Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo.

K-pop megastars BTS, Jack Harlowe, Brandi Carlile and award-winning country band Brothers Osbourne are also on the bill.

Oscar-winner Billie Eilish is among the other acts due to perform at this year’s Grammys (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Grammys, regarded as music’s biggest night, will take place this year in Nevada for the first time and will be hosted by The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah.

The ceremony was postponed from its original date of January 31st this year due to concerns about the spread of Covid-19.

It will now be broadcast live on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday from 1am Irish time.