Tom Cruise to receive special tribute at 75th Cannes film festival

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Tom Cruise is due to attend the 75th annual Cannes film festival where a special tribute will be paid to his career.

The Top Gun star will join journalist Didier Allouch for an onstage conversation before an evening screening of the anticipated sequel Top Gun: Maverick on May 18th.

Hollywood A-lister Cruise has only made one previous appearance at the world-renowned festival, thirty years ago in 1992.

He attended a screening of Ron Howard’s Far and Away, the closing film of the festival, and awarded the prestigious Palme d’or to director Bille August for his film The Best Intentions.

Exactly 30 years later, Festival de Cannes will pay him an “exceptional tribute” for his lifetime achievements, organisers said.

Hollywood megastar Cruise has only made one previous appearance at the world-renowned festival (Ian West/PA)

Top Gun: Maverick is due to hit cinemas next month on May 27th.

The film also stars Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman and Ed Harris.

Cruise is known for a gamut of classic films including Rain Man, Vanilla Sky, Jerry Maguire and The Last Samurai, as well as action blockbuster series Mission: Impossible.

In January, it was announced the release of films Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 has been pushed back as a response to delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Paramount Pictures and Skydance reportedly pushed back Mission: Impossible 7 from September this year until July 14th, 2023.

The latest instalment in the $3.5 billion franchise was originally set for release in May 2022 but was moved again to the following September amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in the US caused by the Delta variant.