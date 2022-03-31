‘Rest well, brother’ – The Wanted’s Nathan Sykes pays tribute to Tom Parker

Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

The Wanted star Nathan Sykes has described his bandmate Tom Parker as “the most passionate, funny, driven and inspiring person you could wish to meet” following his death from cancer.

The singer died aged 33 on Wednesday surrounded by his family and bandmates, 17 months after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Sykes (28) shared a video of the boyband’s last performance together in Liverpool earlier this month, which came as part of their delayed reunion tour.