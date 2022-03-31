Thu, 31 Mar, 2022 - 18:01

‘Rest well, brother’ – The Wanted’s Nathan Sykes pays tribute to Tom Parker

The singer’s death was announced on Wednesday
Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

The Wanted star Nathan Sykes has described his bandmate Tom Parker as “the most passionate, funny, driven and inspiring person you could wish to meet” following his death from cancer.

The singer died aged 33 on Wednesday surrounded by his family and bandmates, 17 months after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Sykes (28) shared a video of the boyband’s last performance together in Liverpool earlier this month, which came as part of their delayed reunion tour.

Ed Sheeran, former One Direction star Liam Payne and boyband Blue were also among those paying tribute from the world of music.

News of Parker’s death was announced on Wednesday through a statement on The Wanted’s social media accounts.

His widow, Kelsey Parker, formerly Hardwick, said the hearts of his family were “broken” and she remembered the singer’s “infectious smile and energetic presence”.

They had been married since 2018 and welcomed their son, Bodhi, in October last year.

Their daughter, Aurelia Rose, was born in 2019.

During an appearance on This Morning, Parker joked that they were hoping for another.

Parker appeared alongside his bandmates at a Stand Up To Cancer event in December, marking the first time they had performed together since 2014.

The group, best known for hits Glad You Came, Chasing The Sun and All Time Low, also recently released a greatest hits album, entitled Most Wanted – The Greatest Hits.

Parker used his platform to campaign for better treatments for those suffering brain traumas.

He told an All-Party Parliamentary Group on Brain Tumours in December: “I’m staggered they can find a cure for Covid within a year but, for decades on end, they haven’t found better treatments, let alone a cure, for brain tumours.

“Why is it taking so long for clinical trials to come through?”

