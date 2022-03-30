Wed, 30 Mar, 2022 - 17:23

The Wanted star Tom Parker dies aged 33 after brain tumour diagnosis

His bandmates paid tribute online.
By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

The Wanted star Tom Parker has died at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour, the band has announced.

The singer revealed his diagnosis in October 2020 and underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Earlier this year, he performed on stage with his bandmates during their much-delayed reunion tour.

A statement on the band’s Instagram page said: “Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates.

“Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi.

“He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts.”

