Wed, 30 Mar, 2022 - 17:30

Russian soprano Anna Netrebko distances herself from Putin

The 50-year-old said she is not a member of any political party.
Russian soprano Anna Netrebko distances herself from Putin

By PA reporter

Renowned Russian opera singer Anna Netrebko has sought to distance herself from Vladimir Putin, expressing “regret” that any allegiance had been “misinterpreted”.

In a statement to the PA news agency, the soprano said she had only met the Russian president “a handful of times”, amid criticism over her failure to condemn the invasion of Ukraine.

The 50-year-old said: “I am not a member of any political party, nor am I allied with any leader of Russia.

Classical Brit Awards 2008 – Show – London
Anna Netrebko with her Female Artist of the Year Award at the Classical Brit Awards 2008 (Yui Mok/PA)

“I acknowledge and regret that past actions or statements of mine could have been misinterpreted.”

She said she had met Mr Putin “a handful of times”, mostly at awards ceremonies.

She said: “I have otherwise never received any financial support from the Russian government, and live and am a tax resident in Austria.

“I love my homeland of Russia and only seek peace and unity through my art.”

Netrebko previously withdrew from engagements at the Metropolitan Opera rather than reconsidering her support for Mr Putin, it was reported, costing the company one of its top singers and best box-office draws.

She said she will return to performing later in the year.

More in this section

Sir Ian McKellen returning to stage as Shakespeare’s Hamlet in Fringe line-up Sir Ian McKellen returning to stage as Shakespeare’s Hamlet in Fringe line-up
The Wanted star Tom Parker dies aged 33 after brain tumour diagnosis The Wanted star Tom Parker dies aged 33 after brain tumour diagnosis
Launch date announced for Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon Launch date announced for Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon
Foo Fighters cancel tour following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters cancel tour following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more