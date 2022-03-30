Wed, 30 Mar, 2022 - 17:56

Launch date announced for Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon

The series stars Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke.
Launch date announced for Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon will launch in the UK and Ireland on August 22, it has been announced.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood and set 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones, the show chronicles the beginning of the end of House Targaryen and the events leading up to the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons.

The drama features The Crown star Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother of King Viserys and heir to the throne, while Olivia Cooke plays Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Otto Hightower, Hand of the King.

Emma D’Arcy plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king’s first-born child, who is of pure Valyrian blood and a dragon rider, and Steve Toussaint is Lord Corlys Velaryon, known as the Sea Snake, a famed nautical adventurer who has built his house into a powerful and wealthy seat.

The show will also star Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

One of the descendants of the dynasty, Daenerys Targaryen, was a major character in the main series of Game Of Thrones and was played by Emilia Clarke.

Martin serves as co-creator and executive producer on the series.

Zai Bennett, managing director of content at Sky UK, said: “House of the Dragon is one of the most highly anticipated shows of the year and it showcases Sky’s commitment to providing exciting, world-class content for our customers.

“If you loved Game Of Thrones or are a first-timer to the world of Westeros, this is going to be a must-watch. Roll on Monday 22 August.”

House Of The Dragon will launch on August 22 on Sky Atlantic and streaming service Now.

More in this section

Sir Ian McKellen returning to stage as Shakespeare’s Hamlet in Fringe line-up Sir Ian McKellen returning to stage as Shakespeare’s Hamlet in Fringe line-up
The Wanted star Tom Parker dies aged 33 after brain tumour diagnosis The Wanted star Tom Parker dies aged 33 after brain tumour diagnosis
Zoe Kravitz decries Oscars as event ‘where we are apparently assaulting people’ Zoe Kravitz decries Oscars as event ‘where we are apparently assaulting people’
Foo Fighters cancel tour following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters cancel tour following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more