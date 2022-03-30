Wed, 30 Mar, 2022 - 17:59

Bruce Willis to step away from acting career after aphasia diagnosis

The US actor has recently been diagnosed with the disease, which has affected his cognitive abilities, his family said.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Bruce Willis will be “stepping away” from his acting career due to health issues, his family has announced.

The US actor has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition which has affected his cognitive abilities.

Disclosing the news on social media, the Willis family said it had been a “really challenging time” for them and thanked fans for their “continued love, compassion and support”.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” a statement shared on Instagram read.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

“As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

The post was signed from Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn.

