Tue, 29 Mar, 2022 - 14:40

The Only Way Is Chicago as Gemma Collins joins stage show

The 41-year-old reality TV personality will play Mama Morton on tour.
By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Reality star Gemma Collins will make her stage debut after joining the Ireland and UK tour of Chicago, it has been announced.

The Only Way Is Essex TV personality, who has also appeared on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!, Celebrity Big Brother and Dancing on Ice will take on the role of Mama Morton in the hit stage show.

Collins, 41, will join the tour at the Sunderland Empire from May 31st, ahead of playing Cardiff New Theatre, Blackpool Winter Gardens, Sheffield Lyceum, Norwich Theatre Royal and New Theatre, Oxford.

Collins’ character was played by Queen Latifah in the Oscar-winning film adaptation of the musical (Matt Crockett/PA)

Before finding fame on The Only Way Is Essex, Collins studied dance and won a place at the Sylvia Young Theatre School.

She will join the previously announced cast of Faye Brookes as Roxie Hart, Djalenga Scott as Velma Kelly, Jamie Baughan as Amos Hart and B.E. Wong as Mary Sunshine, while the role of Billy Flynn will be announced soon.

Collins’ character was played by Queen Latifah in the Oscar-winning film adaptation of the musical.

Producer David Ian said: “We were completely stunned by Gemma’s audition for the role.

“She’s an undeniable force both on and off stage, and we can’t wait to see her portrayal of Mama Morton on tour. Audiences across the country are in for a treat.”

