Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins ‘one of last true rock star drummers of our time’

By Ellie Iorizzo and Mike Bedigan, PA

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was declared dead at his hotel in Colombia after paramedics battled to revive him following reports of a man with “chest pain”, it has been announced.

The rock group played in Argentina last Sunday and were due to perform in Bogota on Friday night as part of their South American tour when Hawkins’ death was announced.

In a statement, the Bogota municipal government have said the city’s emergency centre received a report of a patient with “chest pain” and sent an ambulance on Friday evening.

Paramedics attempted to revive Hawkins but there was no response and he was declared dead at his hotel in northern Bogota, the statement added.

Con respecto al fallecimiento del músico estadounidense Taylor Hawkins en la localidad de Chapinero, que se produjo este viernes 25 de marzo en horas de la noche, informamos: pic.twitter.com/hdOJgGCxDi — Secretaría Distrital de Salud (@SectorSalud) March 26, 2022

The band, fronted by former Nirvana star Dave Grohl, said they were “devastated by the untimely loss” and asked for the privacy of Hawkins’ family to be respected.

Tributes have poured in from titans of the music industry, with Queen drummer Roger Taylor comparing his death to “losing a younger favourite brother”.

“He was a kind brilliant man and an inspirational mentor to my son Rufus and the best friend one could ever have. Devastated,” he said.

Meanwhile Queen guitarist Brian May said he is “heartbroken” adding that Hawkins was “family to us”.

Hawkins will appear on May’s upcoming remastered second solo album, Another World Revisited.

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker remembered the days when Hawkins played with Alanis Morissette before playing for the Foo Fighters, adding that he was “sad” he would never see him again.

“I’ll never forget Laguna Beach days when I was a trash man playing in a punk rock band and you were playing with Alanis.

“You’d come watch me play in dive bars and be like, ‘kid you’re a star’.

“And I thought you were crazy but you gave me so much hope and determination.

“Years later we toured together with Blink and Foos in Australia and I have the best memories of smoking cigarettes in the restroom of flights we were on together and watching your set every night.

“To say I’ll miss you my friend isn’t enough. Till the next time we talk drums and smoke in the boys room.”

Shocked n’ saddened to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins.He was a really great guy, drummer n’ family man. Was always great to see him!Was looking forward to seeing him n’ everyone in Daytona.Truly saddened. My deepest condolences to his family, the Foo Fighters n’their fans. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) March 26, 2022

Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose said Hawkins was a “really great guy, drummer n’ family man” adding that he was “truly saddened” by the news of his death.

Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger also paid tribute, writing: “So incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins. My thoughts are with his family and the band at this time.”

Meanwhile Duran Duran star Roger Taylor said Hawkins was one of the last true “rock star drummers of our time.”

So incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins. My thoughts are with his family and the band at this time. pic.twitter.com/wueydCu5gw — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 26, 2022

“Whenever I saw Taylor play it always struck me that he embodied the spirit of punk, coupled with the amazing technique and ability.

“I was truly honoured what I heard that you were in the audience at our last show in Vegas. The Californian surf will miss you too Taylor,” he added.

Liam Gallagher, former frontman of rock band Oasis said he was “devastated to hear the sad news” alongside rock band Biffy Clyro, musician Billy Idol and Beatles drummer Sir Ringo Starr, who all tweeted their condolences.

. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side - Ozzy — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 26, 2022

Ozzy Osbourne, who rose to fame in Black Sabbath, praised Hawkins as a “great person and an amazing musician,” and promised to “see him on the other side”.

Absolutely devastated to hear the sad news about Taylor Hawkins my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends RIP brother LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 26, 2022

While guitarist Tony Iommi, also of heavy metal band Black Sabbath, said the death of Hawkins was a “terrible loss”.

He added: “I woke up this morning to hear the awful news of Taylor Hawkins death. He was such a lovely guy and such a brilliant player.”

I woke up this morning to hear the awful news of Taylor Hawkins death. What a terrible loss to us all. He was such a lovely guy and such a brilliant player. ⁰My deepest condolences go out to his family, his band and his fans. He will be sadly missed Rest In Peace Taylor. -Tony pic.twitter.com/MSYRMzDy8c — Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) March 26, 2022

Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello said: “I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend.”

God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/AkiRLF2L3e — Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 26, 2022

Guitarist of rock band Green Day, Billie Joe Armstrong, added that he was “shocked and devastated”.

Meanwhile pop star Miley Cyrus, who also performed in Bogota this week, said her next show is dedicated to Hawkins.

Posting an Instagram story of a picture of The Pretenders song Brass In Pocket, Cyrus added: “My favourite memory with Taylor is dancing around his drum kit while he played along to this song playing it on repeat imagining us laughing, love forever.”

The Vamps drummer Tristan Evans added that it was a “sad day for drummers”.

He added: “I remember watching Taylor for the first time and being fixated with his talent and showmanship, it was an experience I’ll never forget.”

I remember watching Taylor for the first time and being fixated with his talent and showmanship, it was an experience I’ll never forget . A sad day for drummers ! 😔 RIP Taylor Hawkins — Tristan E (@TheVampsTristan) March 26, 2022

Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds said the shock news was “incredibly heartbreaking” and that Hawkins always seemed to be “smiling that big beautiful smile”.

incredibly heartbreaking. one of the very best to do it. he seemed to always be smiling that big beautiful smile. rest easy Taylor Hawkins pic.twitter.com/YFpxvNpScx — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) March 26, 2022

Hawkins played in the Foos for more than two decades, alongside Grohl on vocals and guitar and fellow bandmates Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

He joined in 1997 following the departure of the band’s previous drummer William Goldsmith.

In a tweet from the Foo Fighters’ official account, they said: “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

Pictures on social media showed fans gathering in front of the stage at the Estereo Picnic festival, with lit candles being placed on stage.

The band were scheduled to perform at the Grammys on April 3rd and were due to begin a new tour of North America in May.

Fans of US band Foo Fighters place lights in front of the hotel where the band’s drummer Taylor Hawkins was found dead in Bogota, Colombia (Leonardo Munoz/AP)

Hawkins was born in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1972 and raised in Laguna Beach, California.

He is survived by his wife Alison and their three children.