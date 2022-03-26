Sat, 26 Mar, 2022 - 14:41

‘Awful’ Broadway musical about Diana named worst film at Razzie awards

The annual awards which ‘honour’ the worst in movies described Diana the Musical as an ‘all-singing, all-dancing, all-awful, royal mess’.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

A filmed version of a Broadway musical based on the life of Diana, Princess of Wales, has was won the “top” prize at the 42nd Golden Raspberry Awards.

The annual ceremony – known as the Razzies – “honours” the worst in movies, handing out gongs for what are deemed to be lowlights of the Hollywood year.

Diana the Musical earned a total of nine nods in major categories and won accolades for worst picture, worst actress, worst supporting actress, worst director and worst screenplay.

Lakers Raptors Basketball
Basketball star LeBron James, picked up the award for worst actor for his role in Space Jam: A New Legacy (Chris Young/The Canadian Press/AP)

It was originally performed at the Longacre Theatre in New York before a filmed version was released on Netflix in October last year.

The Razzies described the film as: “the all-singing, all-dancing, all-awful, royal mess.”

Basketball star LeBron James, picked up the award for worst actor for his role in Space Jam: A New Legacy, which also received Worst Remake, Rip Off or Sequel and worst on screen couple.

Morbius screening – London
Jared Leto received worst supporting actor for his performance as Paolo Gucci in Ridley Scott’s House Of Gucci (Ian West/PA)

Jared Leto received worst supporting actor for his performance as Paolo Gucci in Ridley Scott’s House Of Gucci.

A new “special” category was also introduced at this year’s awards: Worst Performance By Bruce Willis In A 2021 Movie.

The actor went up against himself eight times within the category for films including American Siege, Apex, Cosmic Sin, Deadlock and Out Of Death.

The winners were announced on March 26, a day prior to the Oscars results.

