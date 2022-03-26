Twilight actress reveals first-time pregnancy joy

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Ashley Greene Khoury has revealed she is expecting her first child as her husband thanked her for “the best gift in the world”.

The actress, known for playing vampire Alice Cullen in the Twilight movie saga, shared the happy news on social media on Friday.

The 35-year-old posted a series of black and white images including her entrepreneur husband Paul Khoury holding an ultrasound picture.

She captioned it: “I love you more than I’ve ever loved anything and somehow my heart just keeps expanding to love you EVEN more.

“I cannot wait to watch you share your light, love, and passion with our baby.”

In 2016, Paul proposed in a picture-perfect moment in front of the Bridal Veil Falls in New Zealand.

In a post on social media to celebrate the pregnancy, he added: “I find it so amazing that we can make life through love.

“I’ve never been more in love with you and I’m so ready for this next chapter in our lives.

“Thank you giving me the best gift in the world.”

The couple got married in 2018 in San Jose, California, with the ceremony attended by a host of famous faces including Zac Efron and Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson.