Sat, 26 Mar, 2022 - 08:45

Britney Spears says HBO’s Euphoria helped with her anxiety

The Toxic singer recommended the drama, starring Zendaya, to fans as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Britney Spears says HBO Max’s Euphoria “put a huge grin on my face” and helped her with anxiety.

The Toxic singer recommended the drama, starring Zendaya, to fans as part of Mental Health Awareness Week and likened it to meditation.

Euphoria follows the troubled life of 17-year-old Rue, a drug addict fresh out of rehab.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Posting on her Instagram, Spears wrote: “For Mental Health Awareness Week a little while ago I watched this insane amazing show @euphoria.

“Good God it’s too good! I’m a little behind anyways.

“Watching this and being entertained by these crazy plots I suddenly felt all my anxiety go away… the show was like meditation.

“It put a HUGE grin on my face.”

The singer also offered several other ways to “be zen” to her followers including yoga and “monk retreats.”

