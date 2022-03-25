Kim Kardashian on her 40s: It’s OK to choose to do what makes you happy

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Kim Kardashian has said being in her 40s has made her realise “it’s okay to choose to do what makes you happy”.

The 41-year-old reality star said she was eating better, exercising more and enjoying time with her family.

Appearing on the cover of Vogue Hong Kong, Kardashian spoke about the lessons she has learned since finding fame in 2007 following the launch of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

(Vogue Hong Kong/Greg Swales/PA)

She recently became Instagram official with comedian Pete Davidson after being declared legally single by a US court during the latest stage of her divorce proceedings with Kanye West.

Kardashian said: “In my 20s, it was about embracing all of the craziness and mistakes you make when you’re younger.

“You live your journey and hopefully learn from your experiences, so you don’t make the same mistakes over and over.

“My 30s were definitely about finding my own self-confidence – to care less about what everyone else thought and to just live in the moment.

“My 40s are about being Team Me – for a long time, I did so many things just to make others happy.

“Now, I’m realising it’s OK to choose to do what makes you happy, like eating well, working out, and having more fun with family.”

(Vogue Hong Kong/Greg Swales/PA)

Kardashian shares four children with rapper West – North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.

She said the most important lesson she had taught her children was to respect others.

“The biggest thing my own parents taught me is that family is everything – and it’s definitely a lesson I try to teach my own kid,” she said.

“That and to be kind – I want my kids to be kind and to treat everybody with respect.”

She also offered an update on her family’s new Hulu show, The Kardashians, which will be available on Disney+ in the UK.

The reality star and businesswoman said: “Our new Hulu show really takes a documentary style approach to filming which will give the viewers at home a more cinematic experience.

(Vogue Hong Kong/Greg Swales/PA)

“Additionally, this will focus on us more individualistically, and our businesses, so we’re excited to share that part of our life more in depth as well.

“We’ve been really open about sharing things that are happening in our lives, and we can’t wait for the response.”

The Kardashian-Jenners, headed up by matriarch and “momager” Kris Jenner, now preside over vast business empires worth billions and are among the world’s most famous stars.

Kardashian praised her “incredible” family and the support they offer her.

She added: “The advent of social media really changed the game and we really focus on engaging with social media in a meaningful way – if we’re sharing messaging around one of our brands or interacting with followers and consumers.

“We focus on all of the opportunities that social media allows for – having such access to direct feedback means we can pivot quickly, which can make all the difference when it comes to success.”

Kim Kardashian covers Vogue Hong Kong’s April edition.